Cantillon Capital Management LLC Has $725.46 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,910,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,363 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises 5.4% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned about 1.33% of Analog Devices worth $725,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 19.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,037,493,000 after buying an additional 4,199,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,590,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,683 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $62,497,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 80.8% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,156,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,043,000 after buying an additional 517,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at about $50,199,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.58.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $153.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.39 and a 200-day moving average of $131.03. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $162.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $249,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $1,483,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,401.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,212 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

