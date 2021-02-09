Cantillon Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,043,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,705 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $139,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Primerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,509,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,806,000 after acquiring an additional 22,017 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Primerica by 134.7% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 15,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,851 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

Shares of PRI opened at $149.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.38. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.20 and a 52-week high of $149.96.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Primerica from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.60.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $266,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,982.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $403,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,203,484.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.