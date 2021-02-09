Cantillon Capital Management LLC Sells 4,781 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 964,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,781 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 3.4% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $449,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.47.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $498.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $491.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $458.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

See Also: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.