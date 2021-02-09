Cantillon Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,122,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,731 shares during the quarter. Fastenal comprises 2.2% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned 1.07% of Fastenal worth $298,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 388.6% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

In related news, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael John Dolan purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $118,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,375. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,950 shares of company stock worth $282,412. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $47.47 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 81.16%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

