Canton Hathaway LLC Boosts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,530 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $99,329,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,354,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,646,992,000 after acquiring an additional 816,309 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in American Express by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,463,813 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $297,901,000 after purchasing an additional 660,578 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 802,038 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $80,404,000 after purchasing an additional 622,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,188,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,121,676,000 after purchasing an additional 617,636 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.38.

NYSE AXP opened at $127.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $103.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

