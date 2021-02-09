Canton Hathaway LLC Has $3.19 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 7,577.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.1% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,711.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,154,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099,670 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $164,638,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,488.4% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,369,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,080,000 after buying an additional 3,156,968 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,544,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $56.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.84. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $56.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

