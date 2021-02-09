Canton Hathaway LLC Purchases 2,808 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International accounts for about 0.6% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 723.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $160.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.36 and its 200 day moving average is $161.83. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $180.00. The stock has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.56, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CCI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.36.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,675,093.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

