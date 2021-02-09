Canton Hathaway LLC Purchases Shares of 4,969 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.8% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 44,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 16,095 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 48,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $61.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.63 and a 200-day moving average of $54.43. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $61.46.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

