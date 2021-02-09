Canton Hathaway LLC Takes $204,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,529,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024,881 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,740,000 after buying an additional 4,129,410 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 8,425,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,352,000 after buying an additional 1,047,001 shares in the last quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,746,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,858,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,431,000 after acquiring an additional 774,302 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $71.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.45. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

