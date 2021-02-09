Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Cardinal Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.30.

CAH opened at $52.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The business had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth $37,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 346.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

