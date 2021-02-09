CareTrust REIT (CTRE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.99. The company had a trading volume of 20,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,379. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.90. CareTrust REIT has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $23.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTRE. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CareTrust REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.90.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

