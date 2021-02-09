Cargotec’s (CYJBF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Cargotec in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cargotec from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Cargotec alerts:

Shares of CYJBF opened at $49.85 on Monday. Cargotec has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $49.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.36.

Cargotec Company Profile

Cargotec Corporation provides cargo and load handling solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment provides cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and services for ports, terminals, distribution centers, and various industries; straddle and shuttle carriers, terminal tractors, yard cranes, ship-to-shore cranes, reachstackers, empty container handlers and forklift trucks, Navis terminal operating systems, and Bromma spreaders.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Cargotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.