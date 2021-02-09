Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.85-1.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.92. The company issued revenue guidance of +6-8% to $18.48-18.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.34 billion.Carrier Global also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.85-1.95 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on CARR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Carrier Global from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.47.

Shares of CARR traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.53. 142,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,385,146. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.05 and a 200-day moving average of $34.46. Carrier Global has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

