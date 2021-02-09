Casino Betting Coin (CBC) Price Tops $0.0568

Casino Betting Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Casino Betting Coin has a market capitalization of $8.86 million and approximately $72,781.00 worth of Casino Betting Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Casino Betting Coin has traded 109.3% higher against the dollar. One Casino Betting Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0568 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Casino Betting Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00059251 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.59 or 0.01082400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006492 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00055527 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,587.51 or 0.05606085 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00025692 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00017642 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00031745 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00041585 BTC.

Casino Betting Coin Token Profile

Casino Betting Coin (CRYPTO:CBC) is a token. It was first traded on March 21st, 2018. Casino Betting Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 tokens. Casino Betting Coin’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin. The official message board for Casino Betting Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin. Casino Betting Coin’s official website is casinobettingcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Casino Betting Coin

Casino Betting Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casino Betting Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casino Betting Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casino Betting Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casino Betting Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casino Betting Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.