Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Castle Biosciences Inc. is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company. It is focused on providing physicians and patients, clinically actionable genomic information. Castle Biosciences Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CSTL. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.67.

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $92.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -546.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.32. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $99.85.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $15.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 47,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $2,651,291.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 142,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,403.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank Stokes sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $1,322,620.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 331,685 shares of company stock worth $20,324,632. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

