Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $161,872,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 17.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,968,000 after buying an additional 634,410 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Caterpillar by 34.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,547,000 after buying an additional 611,594 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Caterpillar by 18,810.2% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 503,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,024,000 after buying an additional 500,352 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 55.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,762,000 after buying an additional 467,671 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.80.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $197.45 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $200.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $107.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,442. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

