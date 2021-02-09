CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Receives $57.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.29.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $157,980.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,450,855.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $40,851.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,997.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,879,000 after purchasing an additional 35,801 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in CBRE Group by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 46,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBRE stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.44. 53,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,948. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $68.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.29.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

