CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CDK Global stock traded down $5.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,154. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.49. CDK Global has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Get CDK Global alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of CDK Global in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDK Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.