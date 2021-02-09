CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.60.

Get CDK Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CDK traded down $4.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.18. The company had a trading volume of 66,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,154. CDK Global has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.38.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CDK Global will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDK. AJO LP grew its holdings in CDK Global by 543.0% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 454,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,821,000 after purchasing an additional 384,011 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 623,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,318,000 after buying an additional 296,308 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 146.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 435,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,979,000 after buying an additional 258,893 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 412.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 241,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after buying an additional 194,636 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.