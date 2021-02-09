CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Receives $136.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.11.

CDW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In other CDW news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $793,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,971 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,124.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $467,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,654.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in CDW by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 5.1% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 2.7% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $150.72. The stock had a trading volume of 16,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,253. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $73.39 and a fifty-two week high of $153.95. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.92.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

