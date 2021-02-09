Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Raised to “Sell” at AlphaValue

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at AlphaValue to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ceconomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ceconomy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MTTRY stock opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. Ceconomy has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $0.99.

Ceconomy Company Profile

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

