Celcuity (CELC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect Celcuity to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CELC stock opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.13. Celcuity has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $16.19.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CELC. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Celcuity from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Celcuity from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

