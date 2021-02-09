Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Centene (NYSE:CNC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Centene updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 5.00-5.30 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $5.00-5.30 EPS.

CNC traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.68. 129,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,937,066. Centene has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $74.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.52.

In related news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.04.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

