Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) to report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Centogene’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Centogene will report full year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.41). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.67). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Centogene.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $42.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.77 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centogene in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Centogene in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Centogene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of CNTG traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.90. 9,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,461. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.50. Centogene has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $28.71. The company has a market cap of $236.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of -2.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNTG. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Centogene by 534.2% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 374,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 315,615 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Centogene by 135.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 242,941 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Centogene in the third quarter worth about $1,892,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Centogene in the third quarter worth about $827,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Centogene by 44.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

