CENTRIC HEALTH (TSE:CHH) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.10

Shares of CENTRIC HEALTH Corp (TSE:CHH) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.10 and traded as low as $0.22. CENTRIC HEALTH shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 218,951 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88.

About CENTRIC HEALTH (TSE:CHH)

Centric Health Corporation provides healthcare services to patients and customers in Canada. It operates through two segments, Specialty Pharmacy, and Surgical and Medical Centres. The Specialty Pharmacy segment provides traditional pharmacy services, such as compounding and dispensing medications, as well as clinical and specialty services for long term care and retirement communities.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for CENTRIC HEALTH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENTRIC HEALTH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.