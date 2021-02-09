Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CPYYY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Centrica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

Centrica stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.84. 18,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. Centrica has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $4.46.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

