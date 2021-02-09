Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at B. Riley

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. 140166 began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a positive rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush upgraded Century Communities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Century Communities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.50 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded Century Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Century Communities has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $60.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $63.07.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.00. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the third quarter worth about $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 322.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.