Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 5.72%.

NASDAQ CRNT opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85. Ceragon Networks has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $408.96 million, a PE ratio of -26.68, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.03.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRNT. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Monday.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

