Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Trading Up 6.4%

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) rose 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.66. Approximately 1,497,454 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,001,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

CTHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.05 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.39.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 18.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 30,820 shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $37,908.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 348,484 shares in the company, valued at $428,635.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 103,668 shares of company stock worth $123,251. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management owned about 0.07% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

