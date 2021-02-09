Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Given New $124.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $124.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CHGG. Raymond James increased their price target on Chegg from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.22.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $102.00 on Tuesday. Chegg has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $105.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of -510.00, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.82.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $1,977,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,971,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,240,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $7,437,711.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,849,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,058 shares of company stock valued at $16,805,618. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 18,377.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Chegg by 196.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 108,483 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chegg by 107.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Chegg in the third quarter worth about $2,001,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chegg by 47.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 22,162 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

