Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) released its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CHGG stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.75. 61,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of -519.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.82. Chegg has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $105.12.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chegg presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.83.

In related news, CMO Esther Lem sold 2,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $173,481.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 155,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,940,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $1,977,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,971,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,240,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,058 shares of company stock valued at $16,805,618 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

