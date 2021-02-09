Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.19

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.19 and traded as high as $7.96. Chembio Diagnostics shares last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 633,015 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on CEMI. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chembio Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.19. The stock has a market cap of $158.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after buying an additional 30,110 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 627,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 244,039 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 342,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 120,540 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 75,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $990,000. 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

