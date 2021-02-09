ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Treasurer Markus J. Cappel Sells 805 Shares

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 805 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $53,991.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 87,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,850,247.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ChemoCentryx stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.06. The stock had a trading volume of 540,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,918. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.42. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $68.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.58 and a beta of 1.70.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ChemoCentryx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 261.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 314.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.