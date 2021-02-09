Chester Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (OTCMKTS:CNBA)

Chester Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

OTCMKTS:CNBA opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.18. Chester Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

About Chester Bancorp

Chester Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Chester National Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Chester, Illinois. It offers checking accounts, such as regular checking, student checking, golden checking, and club checking accounts; savings accounts, including statement savings, Christmas club, and money market accounts; and certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

