Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 2.2% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,997,368. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.45. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $112.60. The stock has a market cap of $169.09 billion, a PE ratio of -14.90, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Barclays increased their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.92.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

