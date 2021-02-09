Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,813 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 136.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $91.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.45. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $112.60. The firm has a market cap of $170.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. Barclays lifted their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.92.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

