China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHVKF opened at $3.70 on Monday. China Vanke has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34.

About China Vanke

China Vanke Co, Ltd., a real-estate company, develops and sells properties in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential, retail, and office properties; and other ancillary facilities. The company also provides property management and related services to purchasers and tenants of its own developed residential properties and shopping arcades, as well as to the external property developers; and undertakes construction contracts.

