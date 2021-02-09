Chronologic (DAY) Market Capitalization Achieves $130,844.91

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 9th. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $130,844.91 and approximately $51.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chronologic has traded up 40.5% against the dollar. One Chronologic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00055526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.75 or 0.01075118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006248 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,475.08 or 0.05444459 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00046930 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00016867 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00020586 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00031043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

About Chronologic

Chronologic (DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,386,746 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,866 coins. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

Chronologic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

