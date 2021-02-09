Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Chubb were worth $30,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 109,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in Chubb by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 550,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,709,000 after buying an additional 134,483 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

NYSE:CB opened at $166.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $166.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.38. The stock has a market cap of $75.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.78.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $143,972.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,130.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total value of $1,699,777.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,820,735.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,429 shares of company stock worth $9,070,745 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.