Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Wedbush

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its price target raised by research analysts at Wedbush from $37.50 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CHUY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of CHUY opened at $42.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.99. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $43.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.66 million, a PE ratio of -96.43 and a beta of 2.05.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 410.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Chuy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

