CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $136,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,223,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 573 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,096.00. 14,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,245. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,822.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,664.15. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,123.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total transaction of $99,729.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,534.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,619. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 target price (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

