CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Position in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.10% of AON worth $48,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in AON by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at $2,204,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in AON by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in AON by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 53,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after acquiring an additional 19,368 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.56. 11,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,613,323. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Aon Plc has a one year low of $143.93 and a one year high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon Plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

AON announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, November 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.62.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

