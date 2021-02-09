CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,755,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,335,418 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises approximately 4.0% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 1.37% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $856,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,698,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,253 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 26,178,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,490,000 after purchasing an additional 592,378 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,038,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,828,000 after acquiring an additional 822,817 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,376,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,330,000 after buying an additional 515,149 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.0% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,895,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,013,000 after purchasing an additional 584,969 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

BAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,615. The company has a market capitalization of $61.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1,113.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $45.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.61 and a 200 day moving average of $36.35.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.