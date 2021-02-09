CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,035 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.17% of American Water Works worth $46,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.88. 5,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,753. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America raised American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.85.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

