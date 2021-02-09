CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 11,837 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 699,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,837 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $76,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,930,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2,395.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,618,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,677 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,507,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,765,000 after buying an additional 1,614,557 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $551,633,000 after buying an additional 1,592,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,027,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,467,000 after buying an additional 1,351,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, 140166 restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.40. The company had a trading volume of 195,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,057,655. The stock has a market cap of $691.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $42.70 and a 12-month high of $136.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.3463 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

