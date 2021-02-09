CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 356,996 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,703,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 356,996 shares during the period. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners comprises 0.9% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 1.25% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $182,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,512,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,750,000 after acquiring an additional 103,545 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,070,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,059,000 after buying an additional 137,325 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,767,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,403,000 after buying an additional 322,330 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,791,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,926,000 after buying an additional 71,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3,092.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,659,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 2,575,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.64.

Shares of BIP traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,452. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $56.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.55 and its 200 day moving average is $48.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of -198.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.29). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 2,771.43%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

