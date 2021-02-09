CIBC Lowers Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Price Target to $11.25

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its target price cut by CIBC from $11.50 to $11.25 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Pi Financial downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortuna Silver Mines presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.94.

FSM stock opened at $7.74 on Monday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $83.44 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 83.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

