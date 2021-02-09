CIBC Lowers Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) Price Target to C$13.50

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$16.75 to C$13.50 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SSL. TD Securities upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.50.

TSE SSL opened at C$8.39 on Monday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$4.64 and a 12 month high of C$14.22. The company has a current ratio of 16.99, a quick ratio of 16.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.48. The stock has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 178.51.

In other Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) news, Director Mary Lois Little sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.30, for a total transaction of C$186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 301,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,800,490.40. Also, Director David Awram sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.73, for a total value of C$973,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 433,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,217,371.20.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

