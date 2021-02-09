Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ciena during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 59.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 39.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $52,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 9,678 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $534,999.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,186,012. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. Bank of America upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.97.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $56.26 on Tuesday. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $828.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

