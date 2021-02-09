Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL reduced its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 23,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 282.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 198,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,324,000 after purchasing an additional 146,497 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 90,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

Cincinnati Financial stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,990. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $115.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

